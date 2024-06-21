Shock among residents after news of stabbing on street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Both ends of Buffery Road in Dudley were taped off by police on Friday afternoon after a man was found on the road with serious stab wounds, with two other men with injuries which were treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

The man was taken away to hospital, while two men were arrested in connection with the incident, which saw multiple police cars and officers along the section between Green Road and Summerfield Road and both ends taped off.

Traffic heading down the road, which connects the Kates Hill area of Dudley with Netherton, was diverted away from the scene, while bus services were also diverted along different routes.

For residents on Buffery Road, the incident had been a surprise, with one resident, who asked not to be named, speaking of a great shock.

She said: "I've just found out and I'm really shocked at something like that happening on my own doorstep.

Residents said they were shocked to see what had happened on their street

"It's really worrying as it's so close to home and I'm still taking in what has happened as it's never happened here before."

Rumours were being pushed around by some residents about the identities of the people involved and what had happened.

One resident said he had seen the man who was injured on the street, but didn't want to say anything else, while another said he had heard who the man was and who had stabbed him, but was not prepared to go on record about it.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he was surprised to hear about the stabbing attack.

He said: "It's a shock as I've always found this to be a nice area and this is not something you expect to see around here.

"I don't know the full details yet as I'm finding out about it from other people, but I'm just surprised to hear about someone being stabbed here."

The incident happened during the afternoon and police officers were still at the scene hours afterwards

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Buffery Road, Dudley, just after 2.05pm today (21 June).

"One man was found with serious stab wounds.

"Two men have been arrested and will be questioned in due course.

"We're in the early stages of our investigation and a scene is currently in place.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2837 of 21/6/24."