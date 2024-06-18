9 Dudley properties going under the hammer for less than £100,000

But there is a catch – a lot of the properties need significant work done, and the guide price will almost certainly increase at the auction.

For those who are willing and able to put the time, effort and money in to bring them up to standard, there are some real savings to be made.

Ahead of the auction on July 11, here are nine houses in Dudley which you may be able to get your hands on for less than £100,000.

Laburnum Road

7 Laburnum Road, Dudley, DY1 4EP Photo: Bond Wolfe

This is a three-bedroom semi-detached home with a guide price of £39,000 – £44,000.

It has double glazing and a gas-fired central heating system, however it looks to be in a poor condition in terms of furnishing, and requires a lot of work done such as plastering, carpet fitting, and painting.

The property has a small garden at the front and back as well as a garage.

Here is the listing: bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/249154-property-auction-dudley

Moat Road

A two-bedroom end terrace house, going on auction with a guide price of £49,000.

Clearly there is a lot of work to be done, but the house benefits from a conservatory and garden area, gas fired central heating, and UPVC double glazing.

Here is the listing: bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/249176-property-auction-tipton/

Oakfield Road

A three-bedroom semi-detatched house in Stourbridge going on auction with a guide price of £59,000.