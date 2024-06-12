Revealed: The 10 most and least expensive streets to buy a property in Dudley

As part of our ongoing investigation into the most and least valuable streets in each Black Country borough, we have created another list – this time featuring Dudley.

Using the 'fast property sales' website, Property Solvers, we have listed the places in Dudley that only the highest of stars would be able to afford, or the areas where a savvy house buyer could grab a bargain.

The figures featured on the list focus on the most recent house sales on each street, creating an average value between sales.