Kingswinford couple who had baby boy on Christmas Day without a home since April

In what is a real life nativity story, little Freddie Jay was born at 1.10am on December 25, the first of three babies born at the hospital that day.

Chloe Bennett and Jamie Smith from Kingswinford, with baby Freddie Jay on Christmas Day at Russells Hall Hospital.

But mum Chloe Bennett and father Jamie Smith have been homeless and forced to sleep on friends' sofas since April, after the landlord of their rented flat wanted the property back.

Chloe was already pregnant at the time and the couple found they couldn't afford private accommodation due to rocketing rent prices, so they applied to Dudley Council in May, thinking they would be a priority – but say they have heard nothing since.

The couple, who both work, are now living at Jamie's mother Julie's two-bedroomed house on the Crestwood estate, where she lives with her husband and another son.