Crooked House fire: Police appeal for information on fire that gutted iconic pub

The Crooked House ablaze. Photo: Chris Green

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information on the fire at The Crooked House in Himley, which was reported to authorities at about 10.30pm on Saturday.

Fire crews from the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Fire Service battled into the early hours of the morning to contain the fire, the cause of which has not been established.

Police near The Crooked House today

Investigators are on the scene today and officers are making enquiries locally.

A statement from Staffordshire Police today said: "We are appealing for information after a fire at a derelict building in Himley late Saturday evening.

"Officers were called to a report of a fire at what used to be the Crooked House pub on Himley Road at 10.45pm last night.

"Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance and had extinguished the blaze. No one was believed to be inside the building and no one has been reported injured.

"We are now working with fire investigators to establish the cause of the fire. Fire investigators are inspecting the scene this morning and officers are making local enquiries to secure any information that might help the investigation.

"Anyone who may have any information that could help with the investigation are asked to get in touch. You can contact us through Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk – or call 101 quoting incident number 761 of 5 August 5.