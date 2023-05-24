Elderly woman taken to hospital after car and lorry collide in Dudley

The crash happened on Stourbridge Road this afternoon. Photo: Google.

The crash happened just before 2.20pm on Wednesday on Stourbridge Road, close to the junction with Waverley Street.

The woman, who had been in the car, needed to be extricated from the vehicle by ambulance staff and firefighters due to its "extensive" damage as a result of the crash.

A single ambulance was sent to the scene and the woman was consequently taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

There were no other casualties as a result of the collision.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An elderly woman has been taken to a major trauma centre as a precaution after the car she was in was involved in a collision with a lorry.

"The collision happened at just before 2.20pm on the A4101 Stourbridge Road in Dudley, close to the junction with Waverley Street.

"An off-duty paramedic and a non-emergency ambulance that came across the incident stopped to provide care to those involved.

"A single ambulance was also sent to the scene. Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to extricate the woman from the car which had suffered extensive off-side damage.

"After being assessed at the scene, she was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham. There were no other casualties."

National Express West Midlands is warning drivers that there is service disruption to the number 8 bus as a result of the collision.

Service 8 is now diverting towards Wolverhampton only via: Dudley Bypass, U turn back onto Bypass, Blowers Green Road, Queens Cross.