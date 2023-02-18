'Travesty' as disused Dudley youth centre is put up for sale after years of neglect

The former Russells Hall Youth Centre. Photo: Google

Russells Hall Youth Centre in Overfield Road, which closed around five years ago, is on the market with a guide prices of £150,000.

Located next to Russell Hall Primary School and near the junction with Minehead Road, the site contains a former basketball court and other land surrounding the building.

SDL Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, says in its listing the site could developed or used as parking, subject to planning permission.

"A highly prominent freehold former youth centre together with land to the side, considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses subject to the necessary planning permission," the listing says.

The former Russells Hall Youth Centre. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

The former Russells Hall Youth Centre. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

"The property comprises a detached youth centre in a highly prominent position. The accommodation is currently configured to provide main entrance reception with male WCs, changing rooms and office space (partition wall). Beyond is the main hall extending to 166 sq.m with female wc, a kitchen (stripped back to brick) and two offices extending to 66 sq.m and 42 sq.m respectively.

"Towards the rear of the building is a fire escape, storage room and a further office extending to 23 sq.m. The total GIA is circa 454 sq.m (4,886 sq.ft)."

Councillor Cathryn Bayton, who represents the St James's ward the council-owned building sits in, described the situation as a "travesty" and said she hoped whoever buys the site will keep it for community use.

The former Russells Hall Youth Centre. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

The former Russells Hall Youth Centre. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

"I'm against it being demolished for houses, that could be a potential use," she said. "I'd object very strongly. Russells Hall is absolutely full.

"I'm disappointed it's on the market and the council has not actively supported us as councillors to support positive alternative uses for the site."

Councillor Bayton said that restoring it to community use would further benefit Russells Hall Park, which has just received £85,000 of levelling up funding.

The former Russells Hall Youth Centre. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

The former Russells Hall Youth Centre. Photo: SDL Property Auctions

The money will go towards resurfacing the car park, creating a community garden and installing new signage, while new trees will also be planted and overgrown shrubs cut back on the Overfield Road entrance.

"A community hub would be a tremendous asset," she added.