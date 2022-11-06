Notification Settings

Clean-up operation starts after thousands of people enjoy Bonfire Night at Himley Hall and Park

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished:

The clean-up operation started on Sunday after thousands of people descended on Himley Hall and Park to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Bonfire Night.

More than 22,000 people had descended on Himley Hall on Saturday for the bonfire and fireworks event there, one of many organised firework displays around the region.

The traffic coming into the grounds was busy, but moving reasonably quickly, after lessons were learned from the chaos of the 2021 event.

There was something for everyone at the event, from the spectacle of the 30-minute fireworks show to the warming bonfire, while all types of flashing toys were selling well from vendors around the grounds.

In the aftermath, on Sunday, workers could be seen picking up litter and trying to restore the grounds back to normal.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

