Dudley Zoo welcomes second orangutan baby in just four weeks

Jazz with the two new additions to Dudley Zoo. Photo: Gary Pace.

Visitors of the zoo were overjoyed when Jim was born to 30-year-old Jazz four weeks ago, but little did they know that more happy news was just around the corner.

Jazz's 11-year-old daughter, Sprout, also gave birth over the weekend, but is finding motherhood "a little bit tough".

Therefore, Jazz has stepped up to take on the parenting responsibility alongside raising her own baby.

A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo said: "We're excited to announce the birth of a second critically endangered Bornean orangutan at DZC within four weeks!

"11-year-old Sprout gave birth over the weekend, but unfortunately as an inexperienced mum has found first-time motherhood a little bit tough.

"Thankfully, Sprout's mum, Jazz, 30, who only gave birth herself a month ago, came to her daughter's aid and has naturally stepped in to take over the care of her first grand-baby - who we're yet to confirm the sex of.

"Jazz can therefore be seen nursing Sprout's newborn alongside her own offspring, Jim, and keepers will continue to closely monitor both mums and babies.