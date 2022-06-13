Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth with Oasis concert in 1996

Lucky seller David Watson 35, from Stourbridge, had the bright idea of listing the grass on the poplar marketplace.

Titled ‘Grass From Liam Gallagher at Knebworth 2022’, potential buyers flocked to the auction, with a total of 120 bids made.

The former Oasis singer staged two concerts at the Hertfordshire site on Friday and Saturday last weekend to sell-out crowds.

Postage for the item will also set the buyer back a further 95p, which some online users have joked should be covered by the seller, given the price.

Mr Watson will be hoping the sale goes through, though has said he is expecting to be left Looking Back in Anger.

The shows marked a special milestone, being 25 years since Oasis first performed at Knebworth in 1996 before Noel and Liam's long-running feud.