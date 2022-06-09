£65,500 bid for Dudley eBay seller's grass from Liam Gallagher Knebworth gig

Grass From Liam Gallagher at Knebworth

The lucky seller, David Watson, aged 35, from Stourbridge, had the bright idea of listing the grass with the title ‘Grass From Liam Gallagher at Knebworth 2022’, and potential buyers appear to be ready to Roll With It submitting eye-watering bids.

The former Oasis singer staged two concerts at the Hertfordshire site on Friday and Saturday last weekend to sell-out crowds.

Mr Watson listed the grass with a start price of £5 'as a joke' but the item has received a flurry of bids, and currently sits on £65,800 and Mr Watson is hoping he won't be Looking Back in Anger at an empty eBay wallet when the auction closes in three days on Sunday evening.

Postage for the item will also set the eventual buyer back a further 95p, which some online users have joked could be covered by the seller, given the price.

A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher's gig at Knebworth is currently on £55,600.00 on eBay 🤣



Postage is only £0.95 👀👇https://t.co/VPfXb9mBku pic.twitter.com/dScfouU7Sg — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) June 8, 2022

Others have joked that the gardener at Knebworth House has just become a millionaire.

The auction still has more than three days to run, and at time of writing, has received 116 bids.

Liam Gallagher on stage at Knebworth with Oasis concert in 1996

Comically, the item is listed as ‘New: An item that is still in its original shrink wrap from the manufacturer and the original manufacturer’s seal’.

The weekend's shows marked a special milestone, being 25 years since Oasis first performed at Knebworth in 1996 before Noel and Liam's long-running feud.

Whether the purchase goes through remains to be seen, but if it does, festival-goers may have just found a lucrative new business venture.