Mini market caught selling food weeks past use-by date landed with £30,000 fine

One item was on display 28 days after the date had expired, the court was told

A visit at Singh News Market on Lye High Street in March last year found a basket of items filled with food including ham, cheese, chicken, and yoghurt, with 25 of the items past their use-by date.

The earliest use-by date in the basket was February 8, still on display 28 days later, the court was told.

Environmental health officers from Dudley Council were satisfied the food items were within reach of customers and were not marked to indicate they were not for sale.

The first visit of the store took place at the end of August 2020.

Officers had received reports the business, operated by Kidderminster-based Newsmarket (Midlands) Ltd, was selling food past its use-by date at a reduced rate to the Romanian community in the town.

No evidence was found to substantiate the claims on the first visit, but warning letters were issued and environmental officers visited the shop several times over a six-month period as complaints continued to come in.

Following the subsequent visit in 2021 however, charges were brought against the company.

Naginder Singh, director and company secretary, attended Dudley Magistrates Court on April 6 and entered guilty pleas to 10 offences of selling unsafe food.

The company was fined a total of £27,000, as well as being ordered to pay court costs of £1,982.70 and a victim surcharge of £1,800.

Bosses have been given 28 days to pay or face possible further punishment.

Kevin O’Keefe, chief executive of Dudley Council, said: "I welcome the verdict of the magistrates in this case and the hefty financial penalty handed out for these offences.

"It is important that we take action to help keep our residents safe, and it will also act hopefully as a deterrent to other businesses in the borough thinking of doing the same.

"Food past its use by date is unsafe. Other factors may render food unsafe, such as if the food is not fully labelled in English.

"Businesses must satisfy themselves that the food they sell is safe or face the consequences.

"Our environmental health and trading standards team will continue to educate, investigate and take action against any business which is not up to standard.