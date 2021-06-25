The new Bon Pan Asian Buffet resturant at Merry Hill Shopping Centre. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Spanning over 12,500 sq ft, Bon will be one of the biggest restaurants in the West Midlands, bringing the authentic flavours of Pan Asian cuisine to visitors.

The all-you-can-eat restaurant is based on a fixed price buffet and will boast a menu with a selection of more than 150 Pan Asian dishes, each expertly prepared using the finest and most authentic ingredients.

From a variety of sizzling grills and curries to teppanyaki dishes, there will also be a plentiful choice of cakes, desserts and sweets, giving foodies a huge variety to choose from when they dine-in at the restaurant in the Brierley Hill shopping centre

Bon joins the growing number of exciting food and drink outlets that have recently opened at Merry Hill, including a family-run eatery providing an immersive Indian experience, The Indian Tavern Bar and Grill and bubble tea specialist, Bubblycious.

Duncan Burns, marketing manager at Merry Hill said: “Bon’s arrival is sure to be a huge hit for our visitors and their exciting menu and beautiful restaurant will create memories for many to savour.

“We’re delighted to welcome them to the centre, the new addition will expand the choice of restaurants at Merry Hill and offer visitors the perfect choice after a day’s shopping, before a film or simply to enjoy time with friends and family.

“We continue to see both new and existing stores and restaurants invest in new space and flourish here and we look forward to welcoming even more arrivals to Merry Hill, in what is proving to be an exciting time for the centre.”

Fiona Chen, managing director at Bon said: “Merry Hill’s popular shopping destination is the perfect location as we open our third Bon buffet restaurant in the UK and was the stand-out choice for our first site in the West Midlands.

“We look forward to opening the doors and welcoming our first customers in the region, who will discover a culinary experience like no other.”