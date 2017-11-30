Dinosaur safari planned for Black Country

The dinosaur safari will open at Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust under a £150,000 project unveiled this week.

It would feature 20 robot dinosaurs which would be viewed by visitors on-board canal boats as part of a tour lasting up to an hour.

It would be the first underground dinosaur exhibition in the country.

The trust has launched a public fundraiser to support the project, which it hopes to start on next year.

The dinosaurs would be shipped over from China and be similar to those which featured at Jurassic Kingdom in Birmingham.

Sarah Fellows, heritage activities officer at the trust, said: “We came up with the idea of a dinosaur exhibition as it links in with the geographic heritage of the limestone caves.

“Some of the dinosaurs will also have been in this area.

“It will be a fun way for people to learn about the caves and dinosaurs, but we need the support to make the project happen.”

Advertising

Dudley Canal and Tunnels Trust

The trust wants to position the moving dinosaurs around the caves, basins and canals.

This week, the trust launched an online fundraiser for the project, which will cost £15,000.

Ms Fellows said: “Any donations will help us in obtaining grants, by showing we have the support of the public.”

Advertising

The Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust was set up in 1963 to protect the tunnels.

The trust has named the campaign for the dinosaur exhibition Project Dinosaur.

Along with the dinosaurs, resources would be given to school children and activity sheets provided to families as part of the visits.

To support the online fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/dudleycanal-canaltrust/projectdinosaur