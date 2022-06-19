Dispersal order put in place after night of violence in Sutton Coldfield

Sutton Coldfield town centre. Photo: Google Maps.

West Midlands Police have put the order in place in Sutton Coldfield following violence on the Parade early on Saturday morning.

The order, which will last until 6pm on Monday, was put in place after the incident, which saw gunshots fired and gun casings left at the scene.

The force said that there were no reported injuries and officers were reviewing CCTV footage to identify the people involved.

It said no arrests had been made yet and has asked for anyone with any information to get in contact via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

The dispersal order covers a wide area around Sutton Coldfield town centre. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said on Sunday: "We have a dispersal order in place in Sutton Coldfield town centre after violence on the Parade in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"The order is in place for 48 hours up to 6pm tomorrow evening.

"We’re investigating after gunshots were heard and our forensic team are examining gun casings found at the scene.

"There have been no reported injuries and detectives are reviewing CCTV from the area to identify those involved.

"You may have seen an increase in police presence last night as we are dedicated to reducing violent crime on our streets.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was there and saw what happened or has mobile phone footage and hasn’t yet spoken to us.

"Anyone with information should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 436 of 18/6.