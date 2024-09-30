CCTV appeal after theft of 14-week-old dogs in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two German Shepherds, aged around 14 weeks, were stolen from an address off Ladypool Road at around 10.30am on Tuesday, September 24.

The puppies which were taken

The owner advertised them for sale online and organised with the suspects to meet at the address.

But the suspects left with the two puppies without payment.

Police have issued a picture of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The two men who are wanted by police after taking the puppies without payment

If you recognise them or if you see the dogs for sale online then contact police via LiveChat online or call 101 quoting 20/758034/24