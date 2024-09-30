CCTV appeal after theft of 14-week-old dogs in Birmingham
West Midlands Police are appealing for help following the theft of two dogs from Sparkbrook, Birmingham.
The two German Shepherds, aged around 14 weeks, were stolen from an address off Ladypool Road at around 10.30am on Tuesday, September 24.
The owner advertised them for sale online and organised with the suspects to meet at the address.
But the suspects left with the two puppies without payment.
Police have issued a picture of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise them or if you see the dogs for sale online then contact police via LiveChat online or call 101 quoting 20/758034/24