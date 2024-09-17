In pictures: Football icon David Beckham joins celebs in the stands for Birmingham City’s clash against Wrexham
Global football icon David Beckham was in the stands at St Andrew's for Birmingham City's gigantic clash against Wrexham on Monday night.
Birmingham City came from behind to secure an impressive 3-1 victory against fellow League One promotion candidates Wrexham, as the former England captain, NFL legend and Blues minority owner Tom Brady and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney watched on from the stands.
McElhenney, who co-owns Wrexham with fellow Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds, had flown directly from the Emmys to watch the Welsh side face an early test of their League One credentials following promotion last season.
Two goals from big-money summer signing Jay Stansfield earned Birmingham their victory.
Beckham saw Jack Marriott's early opener silence a loud St Andrew's before Stansfield rebounded home on his first league start in front of 27,980 fans.
Much was made of Stansfield's move from Fulham for an eight-figure fee but it immediately paid dividends when he fired City ahead with a second early in the second half.
