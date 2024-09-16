Train commuters face delays following 'point failure' near Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway has warned that due to a points failure between Birmingham New Street and Duddeston, trains will be either cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

The points failure means that services running between the two stations will have to run at a reduced speed, with delays expected up to 10am.

On X, West Midlands Railway said: "Points Failure between Birmingham New Street and Duddeston.

"Services have to run at reduced speed. Services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes."

The train group has advised that customers check on the National Rail live tracker website ahead of travelling.

This issue comes as a similar signal fault has affected lines between Cosford and Wellington, Shropshire, with some services also being either delayed or cancelled.

The disruption for the Cosford line is expected until 11am.