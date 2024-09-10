Rail disruption as West Midlands train station is shut and rail replacement services running on Birmingham Cross City Line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An ambulance crew from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Chester Road railway station in Boldmere at around 1.27pm on Tuesday after reports of an incident.

The crew treated a man for serious injuries at the scene, before he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

The station and rail line have been station blocked off, meaning that services between Birmingham New Street and Four Oaks and Lichfield City on the Cross City Line were either cancelled or delayed.

Rail replacement bus services were being ordered between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield Trent Valley, while tickets were also being accepted on National Express bus services between Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield.

Other rail providers were also making provisions to help passengers with their journeys, with CrossCountry Railway providing services from Birmingham New Street to Tamworth and Stafford, then onwards to Lichfield Trent Valley, while London Northwestern Railway offered services from Birmingham New Street to Stafford, then onwards to Lichfield Trent Valley.

West Midlands Railway also said that the Walsall to Birmingham line was unaffected for passengers travelling to Duddeston or Aston.

West Midlands Railway said that services were delayed or cancelled due to the incident

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Chester Road between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley Hl:

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 4pm today.

"Rail replacement bus services are being ordered between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield Trent Valley and ticket acceptance is in place with National Express Buses between Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield.

"CrossCountry Services are running services from Birmingham to Tamworth or Stafford to connect with trains to Lichfield Trent Valley.

The line was closed off after the incident at Chester Road. Photo: Google Street Map

"London Northwestern Railway are running services from Birmingham to Stafford to connect with trains to Lichfield Trent Valley.

"The Walsall to Birmingham line is unaffected for passengers travelling to Duddeston or Aston."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "“We were called to an incident at Chester Road Train Station in Boldmere at around 1.30pm.

"An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff for serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.