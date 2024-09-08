Three men and four women arrested after man in 60s attacked and left with serious head injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were alerted to the man in his 60s being attacked in Bennetts Hill at just after 9pm. He sustained head injuries which, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three men, all aged 23, and four women, aged between 20 and 24, were promptly arrested on suspicion of wounding. They remain in custody for questioning.

A cordon at the scene currently remains in place while a thorough investigation takes place to establish exactly what happened.

Police say they appreciate the patience of businesses and city centre visitors and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time and can help their investigation.

You can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the website or by calling 101 and quoting 20/776578/24.