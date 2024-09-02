Sporting events set to boost West Midlands as tourists expected flock to region - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

September will see the region host major finals, international events and high profile fixtures as the area looks to capitalise on its growing reputation for sporting events.

Birmingham has also climbed up a global list of top ranking cities in terms of its association with sports.

Among the events taking place in September is the FISE Xperience Series in the Old Market Square, Wolverhampton between September 13 and 15 which will feature contests such as BMX Park, Scooter Park and Breaking.

This is the last stop on the series’ 2024 calendar and is the first time it is being held outside of France in the event’s history.

Vitality Blast Finals Day will once again return to Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham for the 12th year in a row when four county cricket sides will compete for the trophy on September 14.

The Strongman Open 2024 will take place at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on September 7 while high profile football fixtures such as Aston Villa’s Champions League matchdays as well as their September 21 derby with Wolves are also set to increase interest.

Neil Rami, Chief Executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: “The West Midlands’ super September of sport offers both seasoned spectators and sporting novices an accessible, affordable and assorted way of ensuring the drama of the recent Paris Olympic Games is replicated on our doorstep into the autumn.

“Our region is at the heart of sport in the UK, with great facilities, passionate fans and a pipeline of exciting events taking place here, such as the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup, 2026 European Athletics Championships and Invictus Games in 2027.

“Sporting events and activities are responsible for one in seven visits made to the West Midlands, and we hope those making the trip in September and beyond enjoy a memorable and winning experience.”

Birmingham has climbed two places to 31st in the 2024 Ranking of Sports Cities, released by global communications agency Burson.

The annual ranking identifies the top 100 cities around the world with the strongest association with sport, based on perception and feedback by sports leaders, industry experts and social media analytics.