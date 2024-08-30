Airport warns of travel delays due to rail engineering works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Birmingham Airport put out a message on social media to inform travellers that there will be no rail services between Birmingham International and Coventry and London due to engineering works which are blocking the line.

The works will take place on Sunday, September 8 and Sunday, September 22 and travellers have been advised to plan their journeys ahead.

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport said: "There will be no rail services between Birmingham International and Coventry/ London due to an engineering line block, which will impact the following dates: Sunday, September 8 and Sunday, September 22.

"Please plan your journey ahead."