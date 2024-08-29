Residents escape early morning house fire as dozens of firefighters tackle blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews were called to a fire in a three-storey semi-detached property, containing flats and a house, at 2.55am on Thursday, and found a fire that had affected the first and second floors of the building, as well as the roof space.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames at the home on Handsworth Wood Road, Birmingham, with support from drone operations.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Six fire engines, a 4×4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform initially responded, crewed by around 35 firefighters.

"Seven adults from five flats were led to safety by firefighters. Three residents from another property self-evacuated before our arrival. There were no injuries or casualties.

"Police colleagues remain in attendance to assist with traffic management."

The fire service said it had scaled down its resources at the scene as the remaining firefighters worked to put out any remaining hotspots.

"Handsworth Wood Road remains closed as this work continues," the spokesperson added.