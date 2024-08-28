Police appeal for man, 63, missing from Birmingham hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stephen, aged 63, was last seen at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Sunday, August 25.

At that time he was wearing a brown overcoat and trousers, with officers asking anyone who has seen him to contact them directly via their 999 number.

On X, West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Stephen, aged 63, who's missing from Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"Stephen was last seen on 25/08/2024, wearing a brown overcoat and trousers. Call 999 if you see Stephen, quoting West Mercia log 278 26/08/2024."