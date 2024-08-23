Appeal launched to find man suspected of serious assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal and released an image of Jordan Scott, saying that it had pursued several lines of enquiry to find the 29-year-old from Birmingham, but had been unable to do so.

The force asked that if anyone saw Scott, they should call 999 immediately.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Jordan Scott?

"The 29-year-old from Birmingham is wanted for serious assault.

"Since the assault, we pursued several lines of enquiries and have been unable to locate him.

"If you see him, call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 20/872592/22."