Appeal launched to find man suspected of harassment

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal and released an image of Adrian Taitt.

The force also said that the 39-year-old from Birmingham also had links to West Bromwich and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Adrian Taitt?

"The 39-year-old, from Birmingham, is wanted on suspicion of harassment.

"Taitt is also known to have links to West Bromwich.

"If you know where he is, call 999 immediately quoting crime number 20/807039/23."