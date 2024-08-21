Independent reviewer set to be appointed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Labour Mayor Richard Parker ordered an in-depth investigation into the funding and delivery of planned projects across the region in the wake of delays announced last month.

Mr Parker said the issues with the schemes should have been understood before he was elected Mayor in May.

When the announcement was made in July, his Conservative predecessor Andy Street said he was “saddened” to see party politics being deployed over the issue and insisted billions of pounds worth of funding had been secured with key projects on track to be completed in time when he left office.

This week saw Mr Parker reach the 100 day milestone in post and he said the delays to major transport schemes was one of the biggest challenges he has faced so far.

Transport for West Midlands said increased cost pressures of £121 million were to blame for the problems.

Among the projects affected included the long-awaited Camp Hill line which will see new stations built at Kings Heath, Moseley and Pineapple Road and phase one of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro which have both been put back a year until 2025.

The proposed Aldridge Station and Hagley Road rapid transit schemes have been deferred until future funding becomes available.

Mr Parker said: “We’re in the process of appointing that independent reviewer. On the ground, the team are collecting the data and documents that will facilitate that review.

“I want the review to commence as soon as we’re through the summer with a view to the initial findings being reported before the end of autumn.

“I need to understand what has happened in the past and how events materialised that resulted in me as a new Mayor having to make announcements on the status of projects that in my view should have been known about or understood a lot earlier.

“It’s also about what lessons need to be learned as we turn the page and start to plan for our next transport funding settlement.

“I want to have the confidence in the capability of this region to deliver projects on time and to budget.

“We need to give that confidence to the new Government too because if we are, and I expect more devolved funding for us in this region to make more informed decisions on what we invest in, we need to ensure we have the confidence in ourselves and the capability of this region to deliver those projects on time and on budget.”