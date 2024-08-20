Rail services in West Midlands disrupted after trespasser on the line

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The lines between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton was closed off in both directions for around 30 minutes on Tuesday after reports of trespassers on the line at 10.05am

It meant that services to all stations on the section of the West Coast Mainline were either cancelled or delayed while work began to remove the trespassers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to trespassers on the railway between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton the line is blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 11:15 today (20 August)."

However, the West Midlands Railway Control Team confirmed at 10.36am that the trespassers had been removed from the line and services could resume.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Trespasser is now off the railway and the line can reopen."