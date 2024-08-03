Police seeking help after man 'deliberately driven at' on petrol station forecourt

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shortly after 5am on 19 May, the victim was at a petrol station in Spring Hill, Birmingham, when he was hit by a car, leaving him with injuries to his leg.

Police officers are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who might have more information.

Issuing images from the scene, Birmingham Police wrote on X: "We're looking to talk to him after a man was deliberately driven at in Birmingham."

CCTV footage from the Petrol Sattion issued by West Midlands Police

Anyone who knows anything can contact them via 101 or LiveChat quoting crime number 20/515852/24.