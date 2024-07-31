Appeal launched to find man seen exposing himself on tram

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

British Transport Police have released images of a man as part of the appeal into the incident, which took place on a West Midlands Metro tram between Birmingham Bull Street and Wednesbury Great Western Street on July 17.

The force said the man had boarded the tram between 8.20pm and 8.45pm, then began to expose himself and masturbated in full view of other passengers before leaving the tram in Wednesbury.

It has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"Detectives investigating an incident of indecent exposure are today releasing these images in connection.

The man is believed to have started masturbating on a tram. Photo: British Transport Police

"He left the tram at Wednesbury Great Western Street

"If you recognise the man in the images or have any information about the incident please contact officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 708 of 17 July.

"Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."