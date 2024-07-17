Reduced service on tram route due to 'bus blocking track' in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Metro warned commuters of a reduced service after a bus blocked the tram tracks on Broad Street, Birmingham.

The metro group has said that trams are now unable to run between The Library and Edgbaston Village adding that services are now running between Wolverhampton Station and The Library only.

On X, West Midlands Metro said: "Due to a bus blocking the tracks on Broad Street, trams are unable to run between The Library and Edgbaston Village.

"Trams are running between Wolverhampton Station and The Library only."