Major section of motorway reopens after night time closure caused by oil spill

The M6 had been closed between Junction 5 for Castle Bromwich Interchange and Junction 6 for Spaghetti Junction after an incident around 6.30pm yesterday which involved a lorry and saw 300 litres of fuel spilt over all three lanes of the northbound carriageway.

It left 700 metres of carriageway affected and saw the road closed off by officers from National Highways and traffic diverted towards Junction 5 and along adjoining roads towards Birmingham.

A specialist team was brought in to begin a substantial clean up operation to ensure the road was safe to reopen, with emergency resurfacing of lanes three and four also done, and the road was declared safe for use and fully reopened just after 5am on Tuesday,

A spokeswoman for National Highways said: "Yesterday evening, an incident involving a lorry resulted in 300 litres of fuel being spilt across all lanes of the northbound M6 near Birmingham.

The carriageway was left covered in oil after the incident. Photo: National Highways

"As a result, the carriageway was closed northbound between J5 (Castle Bromwich) and J6 (Birmingham, A38(M)).

"Approximately 700 metres of carriageway was affected and a substantial clean up operation was required to ensure the road was safe to reopen to driver.

"Emergency resurfacing of lanes three and four was also undertaken overnight and the carriageway was fully reopened just after 5am this morning."