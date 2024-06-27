Family pay tribute to 'fabulous daughter' killed while walking dog

Lucy Atkins was left seriously injured after being hit by a car on West Boulevard in Quinton at around 8.45am on Monday.

The 20-year-old tragically passed away a short time later.

The family dog Simba, a Lakeland Terrier, was also killed.

The driver remained at the scene and is said to be helping police with their enquiries.

Lucy's devastated family have paid tribute to her, saying "she brought joy and fun into the lives of all she met".