Woman and her dog die after accident in Quinton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police were called to the accident at West Boulevard just before 8.45am.

A 20-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead a short time later. The dog she was walking also died,

The driver remained at the scene and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "The accident happened between Barnes Hill and Quinton Road West and we’re keen to hear from anyone who can assist our investigation.

"We’re particularly interested in hearing from anybody who was travelling in the area and has dash cam footage."

They can contact Live Chat on their website, or call 101, and quote log 857 of 24/6/24. You can also email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk.