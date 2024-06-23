Man set for face court after stabbing incident on high street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Osama Adam will appear at Birmingham Crown Court in July after being charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife and possession of an offensive weapon following the stabbing on Erdington High Street on June 20.

A man was left with serious injuries and in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the incident, with Adam arrested at the scene.

The 31-year-old, of Johnson Road in Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates on June 22 and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on July 19.

