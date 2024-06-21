Two teenagers arrested after robbery of schoolchildren in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two boys were walking along Soho Road at around 4pm, when they were approached by two youths wearing masks who demanded they hand over their phones.

A member of the public tried to intervene, but they ran off.

Officers detained two teenagers a short distance away and they were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The 15-year-old and the 14-year-old remain in police custody.

Sergeant Rob Shakeshaft from Birmingham Police, said: “We continue to work with our partners and local schools to ensure the safety of young people in Birmingham.

“Reducing offences of robbery is a force priority and we are running Operation Ruby to tackle those committing crime.

"If you see any suspicious activity in your area then please get in touch with us by calling 101 or in an emergency call 999."