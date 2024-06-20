Winter Iceland flights from Birmingham Airport go on sale early

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have put their Iceland programme on sale in response to demand from customers wanting to experience them and all of Iceland’s natural wonders.

There will be flights on Mondays and Thursdays from October 2 to December 8, 2025 and from January 29 to April 27, 2026.

It is the earliest the companies have ever put their Iceland programme on sale from Birmingham

Customers can pick from flight-only or package holiday options.

The Northerrn Lights over Iceland

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this exciting programme of scheduled services and once-in-a-lifetime trips to Iceland from Birmingham Airport for Winter 25/26.

"The programme has been put on sale early in response to the strong demand from customers and independent travel agents across the region, and it offers fantastic choice.

"The dazzling beauty of Iceland, coupled with the award-winning benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are confident that this programme will be another resounding success from Birmingham Airport, and we will see more customers than ever before visiting this breathtaking destination.”

Tom Screen, aviation director at Birmingham Airport, said: “We are thrilled to once again see the return of this well-loved Iceland programme for our customers and their families. With Iceland becoming an ever more sought after location with its remarkable sights and landmarks, this news will be well received for those seeking to choose Iceland for their next getaway.

“Iceland is now even more readily available for the West Midlands region and beyond – and at an affordable price too.”