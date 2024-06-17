Two men 'critically injured' after crash with lorry on M5

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The collision happened near to junction 7 on the northbound carriageway for Worcester South, at around 5.50pm on Friday.

Two men who were travelling in the Mercedes were rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with "critical injuries".

West Mercia Police is investigating the crash and has urged witnesses or people with dash cam footage from around the time it happened to come forward.

Those with information should contact police constable Lorren Southan by emailing lorren.southan@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07890 539108.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.