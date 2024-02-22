Death on the line causes rush hour delays for commuters
A person who was found on the tracks at Small Heath Railway station yesterday afternoon was pronounced dead at the scene, causing delays to rush hour services.
By Paul Jenkins
Police and ambulance officers were called to the scene yesterday at around 4.10pm after reports of a casualty on the tracks.
An ambulance spokesperson said: "Sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
The incident caused disruption for commuters between Birmingham Moor Street and Tyseley, with all lines closed for over an hour.