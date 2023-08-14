Suspected intoxicated driver arrested after telling police there was a bird in his car

A man who is suspected to have been intoxicated while driving has been arrested after telling police there was a bird inside his car.

The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
Officers on patrol in Digbeth were approached by a man on Monday morning who claimed there was a bird inside his Toyota.

After speaking with the man and checking the car, officers arrested the 39-year-old on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A small amount of herbal cannabis was recovered.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At West Midlands Police, we take road safety seriously, which is why we've launched Operation Triton, a dedicated initiative aimed at tackling dangerous driving and improving safety on our roads.

"For more information, visit: west-midlands.police.uk/campaigns/operation-triton."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

