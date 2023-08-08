Birmingham festival of fun and creativity comes to a vibrant end

The festival was a lively and colourful celebration of the city

Birmingham Festival 23 came to a close with a finale that featured a host of the city’s finest established and emerging music, poetry, and spoken word talent in B:Music’s Next Track.

The packed 10-day programme, which ended on Sunday, catered for all ages and interests, with each day beginning with welcoming participatory activities, including a regular morning slot hosted by Games Mascot Perry.

Back-to-back live and on-screen events and activities throughout each day included projects commissioned through the Made In Brum open call for community groups; and each evening a performance strand of Twilight Takeovers featured new partnerships, collectives and artists creatively collaborating.

Games Mascot Perry was a popular part of the event

The daily 6pm Power Hour, a range of fun easy-to-follow workouts, proved to be extremely popular, with audiences grooving and moving to Bhangra, drum n bass, Afro-beats and grime.

On the main stage music, dance and performances filled each day with a dazzling array of talent that reflected the many cultures and interests of the city.

Councillor Saima Suleman, cabinet member digital, culture, heritage and tourism at Birmingham City Council, said: ‘What a fantastic 10 days this has been.

"The talent and creativity on display from across the city and region has been phenomenal, and the crowds have clearly been having a wonderful time and refused to be defeated by the weather.

"Festival 23 has been an amazing advert for our brilliant city and people."

Creative director, Raidene Carter said: "We’re over the moon with how things have gone and, in some ways, the weather has really brought out the best in audiences who’ve showed up to support every single act.

"We can’t thank audiences enough for helping us prove that the love and pride this city has for culture and community is stronger than ever.

"For me, this is one of the intangible legacies of the games, the spirit that comes through in adversity.

"We’ve seen all walks of life on the square in the last 10 days and incredible moments of kindness, from people who have shared brollies to personal stories and promises with one another. Birmingham’s done itself proud, yet again."

The festival was also blessed with large crowds having a good time

Organisers said the Birmingham Festival 23 programme reflected the diversity of the city, brought people together and was a fitting way to mark the one year anniversary of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commissioned and supported by Birmingham City Council to celebrate the city’s creativity, Arts Council England and University of Birmingham were previously announced as principal partners and Hollywood Monster as presenting partner.