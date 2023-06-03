About 60 firefighters battle scrapyard fire involving 150 tonnes of metal

Approximately 60 firefighters battled to contain a fire at a scrap yard that has burned through the night.

The fire at a scrapyard. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
West Midlands Fire Service was called to a scrapyard in Aston, Birmingham, at 11pm on Friday. A fire involving about 150 tonnes of scrap metal was reported.

Crews from Aston and Ward End were initially sent to the scrapyard at Cheston Road, but after additional information was received more crews were dispatched.

The fire service's latest update said: "Crews are expected to be at the scene for some time, however, the fire is contained. A further update will be issued during daylight hours."

The service said that at its peak about 60 firefighters were in attendance, supported by a hydraulic aerial platform and drone cameras.

No casualties have been reported.

The service said in a statement: "Due to the smell of smoke in and around the area, we recommend keeping doors and windows closed as a precaution."

