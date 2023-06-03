About 60 firefighters battle scrapyard fire involving 150 tonnes of metal

The fire at a scrapyard. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service was called to a scrapyard in Aston, Birmingham, at 11pm on Friday. A fire involving about 150 tonnes of scrap metal was reported.

Drone footage, from our specialist team, shows our firefighters on the scene at the incident in Aston, working with on-site diggers to extinguish the fire.

We expect to be in attendance for several more hours, but the fire is contained. Read more: https://t.co/MOAOvht8z6 pic.twitter.com/NVOfniwDwp — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 3, 2023

Crews from Aston and Ward End were initially sent to the scrapyard at Cheston Road, but after additional information was received more crews were dispatched.

The fire service's latest update said: "Crews are expected to be at the scene for some time, however, the fire is contained. A further update will be issued during daylight hours."

The service said that at its peak about 60 firefighters were in attendance, supported by a hydraulic aerial platform and drone cameras.

No casualties have been reported.