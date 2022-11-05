Six men charged after police raid on car chop shop

The six men were arrested after the chop shop was discovered on Moseley Road in Sparkbrook. Photo: Google

The West Midlands Police Vehicle Crime Taskforce executed a warrant following investigations around a unit on Moseley Road in Sparkbrook on Thursday morning.

Working in association with the Birmingham East neighbourhood taskforce, the raid led to the discovery of three stolen cars and the parts to two other vehicles, as well arrests.

Six men have now been charged: 40-year-old Karzan Ali of Copper Beech Gardens, Birmingham; 25-year-old Andrew Hancox-Lowe of Wychbury Road, Birmingham; 41-year-old Lukas Pribyl of Warwick Road, Birmingham; 30-year-old Jabbar Hussain of Sedgemore Road, Birmingham; 28-year-old Humza Babri Carol of Crescent, Halesowen; 28-year-old Mohsin Akram of Norland Road, Birmingham.

All were charged with handling stolen goods, which were established to have been stolen from the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Bedfordshire, and have been bailed to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on November 24.

"We recently launched a dedicated vehicle crime taskforce in response to rising levels of car theft across the region.

"The unit is able to act on emerging intelligence on crime patterns and suspects, step up patrols in hotspot areas and carry out targeted operations.