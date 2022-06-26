Explosion destroys Birmingham house with casualties reported and neighbours evacuated

Dulwich Road. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police has reported casualties after the explosion at a home in Dulwich Road, in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham, although the number of casualties and severity of their injuries is not currently known.

Huge flames were seen coming out of the remains of the house after the explosion as parts of the home fell into the fire and police urged residents watching on to get back.

In a statement the force said: "All emergency services and utility companies are that the scene of a house explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham. One house is destroyed with others significantly damaged. Cars have also been damaged.

"Evacuations are taking place. Those evacuated will be told where to meet. People in the area must immediately follow the instructions of first responders," a statement said.

"Dulwich Road and surround roads are closed and will be for a very long time. Please help us by avoiding the area."

The force said it was called at 8.38pm, and the cause of the explosion is also not yet known.

"We will keep you updated regularly as soon as we have hard facts," the statement added.

Residents half a mile away from Dulwich Road reported feeling the explosion, with one describing it as "literally the worst thing I’ve ever felt or heard in my life".

We’re half a mile away from the explosion in #BIRMINGHAM and our house rocked and the windows rattled. — 🇺🇦Phil B🇺🇦🏍🚴🏻‍♂️🏊🏻🚣🏻‍♂️🏃🏼🇺🇦 (@baum_71) June 26, 2022

A house exploded in kingstanding and my whole house shook. Just really hope that no-one was inside when it happened. ❤️ — brogs (@broganmeatsix_) June 26, 2022

West Midlands Fire Service has sent 25 firefighters, six engines and one brigade response vehicle to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We are working hard with colleagues from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance, Cadent Gas and National Grid to manage this incident.

"Dulwich Road is closed and is expected to be for some time. People are urged to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to do their work.

"West Midlands Police are managing evacuations in the area and we urge those local to the incident to follow the instructions of emergency service officers at the scene."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a "large number of ambulance" resources are at the scene. These include three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Central Accident Resuscitation and Emergency Team.

West Midlands Police has also asked people not to post or share images of the explosion.