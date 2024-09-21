Heavy downpours cause flash flooding in the Black Country: Here's how to stay safer behind the wheel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A flooded road in Wolverhampton - just next to the Compton Care Centre - this afternoon forced drivers to splash their way through the stormy weather.

The video was shot by a bystander and, in it, water can be seen streaming down the road at pace as cars battle through it.

According to The Highway Code there are a set of rules to follow when the roads get slippery and dangerous, as keeping steady and well-gripped to the road gets increasingly difficult on wet roads.

The flooded water in Wolverhampton City Centre spotted today

Noted on the firm's website, it gives five pointers to bare in mind as you whip around in your motor.

The first is to keep 'well back' from the vehicle in front as it can increase your ability to see and plan ahead.

Secondly, it reminds drivers that if steering becomes more difficult, it 'probably' means the amount of water is stopping your tyres from gripping to the road and so ease off the gas and to slow down 'gradually.'

Third and fourth are to be extra vigilant as the water spray from other vehicles - and the rain itself - can obstruct vision and to watch out for spilt diesel which combined with the rain makes an even more dangerous road to drive on.

Finally, the site warns to take extra care around pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

The footage comes after a weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers is in force across much of southern England and Wales this weekend.

The Met Office says damage to buildings as a result of lightning strikes, disruption to public transport and flooding should be expected within the affected areas.

The yellow warning, which covers all of Wales and southwest England, the Midlands and parts of southeast and northern England, came into effect at 1am and lasts until midnight on Sunday.