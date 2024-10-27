Drop-in clinics offering flu vaccinations for children across Dudley borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Flu vaccinations will be available for pupils in Reception to Year 11 who were unable to receive their free flu nasal spray vaccination in school.

The sessions will be run as drop-in clinics, although appointments are available.

The next drop-in clinic will be during the half-term holidays at the Ladies Walk Health Centre in Sedgley on October 29 from 9am - 3pm.

There will be weekend vaccination clinics held at Oakfield Community Centre in Brierley Hill on November 16 and December 7 from 9am - 2pm.

Children can also get their flu vaccinations before they return to school in the new year on January 3 from 9am - 3pm at the Ladies Walk Health Centre in Sedgley.

Councillor James Clinton, cabinet member for public health, said: "Vaccination will keep your child safe from the side effects of flu and help to stop the virus from spreading to their more vulnerable relatives.

"Whatever the reason your child has been unable to get their flu vaccination in school, these drop-in clinics will be happy to welcome them and make sure they are protected using a quick and pain-free nasal spray.

"For extra convenience, all four clinics taking place in the borough will take place on weekends or during the school holidays."

A gelatine-free injectable vaccine will also be available at the clinics.

More information and appointment bookings can be found at dudley.gov.uk.