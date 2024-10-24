Appeal to find family after death of Wolverhampton woman
An appeal has launched to find the friends and family of a Wolverhampton woman who has died recently.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wolverhampton Council has urged anyone who knew Elizabeth Gwynne to get in touch so her funeral can be arranged.
Ms Gwynne died at the age of 64 and has been living in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton.
Anyone who is related to her, or those with information which could help trace her relatives, has been asked to call protection and funerals officer Donna Hulme on 07971 317893.
Alternatively, people can email donna.hulme3@wolverhampton.gov.uk