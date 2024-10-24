Appeal to find family after death of Wolverhampton woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolverhampton Council has urged anyone who knew Elizabeth Gwynne to get in touch so her funeral can be arranged.

Ms Gwynne died at the age of 64 and has been living in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton.

Elizabeth Gwynne

Anyone who is related to her, or those with information which could help trace her relatives, has been asked to call protection and funerals officer Donna Hulme on 07971 317893.

Alternatively, people can email donna.hulme3@wolverhampton.gov.uk