'I never thought anyone from Wolverhampton would be as famous as him' - Liam Payne's former teacher

Jodie Richards, who taught the singer at Pink Productions based in Wolverhampton from the age of 12, said she initially thought news reports of his death were "fake" and desperately tried to call and message him.

The former One Direction member, who shot to fame after appearing on ITV's the X Factor as a teen, suffered a fatal fall from the third-floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Jodie had been exchanging text messages with Liam, who is from Bushbury in Wolverhampton, hours before he died and said she had "no cause of concern" for him.

Liam with Jodie, who taught him at her performing arts school from the age of 12

The 41-year-old told the Express & Star: "I spoke to him about five hours before it happened so from my point of view I am really shocked.

"There was no cause of concern, he was having a chilled-out morning so I'm not sure what happened.

"It was about 4am our time [Liam messaged] saying 'are you still up'. I messaged him when I was up and taking the kids to school to say 'I'm up now'.

Liam pictured with Jodie's eldest son, Jackson, who is now aged 11

"I said 'what are you doing' and he said 'I'm just chilling' and he said [he was in] Argentina. I said 'that sounds good' and that was the last time I spoke to him. Hours after he had gone through all of that."

Upon being alerted to news reports of his death, Jodie attempted to phone and message Liam but had no response.

Jodie continued: "I was going to bed and someone [messaged me] and said 'please tell me it's not true about Liam'.

"I tried to phone him, I thought 'it has got to be fake'. I dropped him a message and it said it was delivered and then I turned the TV on and saw it all over."

Jodie described Liam as being "like family" and said it has been "the proudest" moment of her life to watch him become a star.

Liam took to the stage at the first time under the teaching of Pink Productions

The mum-of-three said: "I don't think I ever thought anyone from Wolverhampton would be as famous as he was. He had some kind of star quality – he was definitely one of a kind.

"Apart from my own kids, it has been the proudest part of my life. To watch someone you are so close to and that is humble to grow, to watch him have the experiences he has had.

"He really is one of my closest friends. We spoke at least every week and we have done the whole time. When I lost my mum, he was one of the first people to reach out to me.

"He was really grounded, if I ever had a bit of a down day he has been the one to text me and pick me up.

"Although I don't see him regularly face-to-face he is a huge part of my life. I'm expecting a message [from him]. He has always been like a little brother to me."

Liam enjoyed singing Michael Buble as a youngster at Pink Productions

Jodie first started teaching Liam at her performing arts school, based at Holy Trinity Church on Farrington Road, at age 12 - when he had "never been on a stage before" - and continued to do so until his life-changing audition on the X Factor at the age 16.

She said he took a liking to Michael Bublé, with 'Feeling Good' being his choice of song to audition with on the hit singing show.

Jodie, from Tipton, added: "Everything that Liam has achieved is remarkable. I'm proud as his teacher but I'm proud as his friend.

"He always had to have the last laugh. He loved doing accents even though he was terrible at them.

"He was a little ball of energy and he has been like that since the moment I met him at the age of 12. Even when he was having a down day, he was just a lovely man – very respectful."

In a statement following his death, the family of the singer said they are “heartbroken” adding: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

He died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report has said.

Two vigils have been planned by fans of Liam Payne, including one at the steps of St Peter's Church in Wolverhampton on Friday evening and at Chamberlain Square in Birmingham city centre at 4pm on Sunday.