Watchdog tells care home to improve after finding 'breaches of regulation’

Bosses at Aran Court Care Home, in Braymoor Road, Tile Cross, said immediate steps are being taken to address the concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The areas highlighted for concern were around governance, safeguarding people and receiving and acting on complaints.

But the report also said residents felt safe with the team, praising the staff, whilst adding recent management changes had brought about improvements.

The CQC awarded the home the second lowest rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Aran Court Care Home in Braymoor Road, Tile Cross, Birmingham. Photo: Google

The report said: “During our assessment we found three breaches of regulation covering the following areas: governance, safeguarding people and receiving and acting on complaints.

“We found systems in place to review and provide oversight of Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards were not effective, which had the potential for unnecessary restrictions being place on people.

“We found the provider’s complaints system was not effective and the provider had failed to follow their own complaints processes.

“We found the provider had failed to operate effective governance systems to assess, monitor and mitigate risks relating to the health, safety and welfare of service users, or improve the quality of care for service users.”

They added: “The majority of people living at the service told us they felt safe in the care of the staff team and most relatives spoken with agreed with this.

“People spoke positively of the staff who supported them and their loved ones.

“People and relatives recognised the service had been through a complete change in management recently and, prior to this, there had been a period of time where people told us they were concerned about the service and the lack of management in place to guide staff.

“However, everyone spoken with advised that since the new management team had arrived, the atmosphere in the service was much improved as was their care and support.”

A spokesperson from Avery Healthcare said:”We fully acknowledge the CQC’s findings and take their assessments with the utmost seriousness.

“Immediate steps are being taken to address the areas identified for improvement, and we are committed to ensuring that robust measures are in place.

“We appreciate the positive aspects noted in the report and remain committed to enhancing the quality of care provided to all our residents.”