New chief exec for Wolverhampton and Walsall NHS trusts

The post is currently held by interim chief executive, Caroline Walker, who took on the post after the retirement of Professor David Loughton CBE. Joanne, currently the chief executive at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, will be relocating to the Black Country to take up her new post.

Joanne began her NHS career working in the pharmacy department at Eastbourne District General Hospital back in 1989. She progressed to senior leadership roles before moving to the independent sector in 2013, becoming regional director for Care UK.

She returned to the NHS in 2016, becoming the chief operating officer at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. She became deputy chief executive in 2019 and in 2021 was appointed to the chief executive role.

Joanne Chadwick-Bell new chief exec of Walsall Healthcare and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trusts. Image: NHS

Joanne said: “I recognise this role is a huge privilege and I am really looking forward to meeting and working with Wolverhampton and Walsall colleagues and stakeholders across the Black Country system.

“Every part of the NHS is under significant pressure at the moment and Wolverhampton and Walsall are no exception. When I join the trusts in January, I’ll be focusing on making sure that we look after our patients and our staff to the highest standards against this challenging backdrop.”

Caroline Walker will stay in her role as interim group chief executive until Joanne joins the trusts next year.